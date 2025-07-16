Russians launched 400 drones and a ballistic missile into Ukraine overnight

On the night of July 16, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and hundreds of drones from the directions of Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Chauda in Crimea. Of all the drones, 255 were "Shahed" drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. The main areas of attack were Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia.

Preliminary, as of 08:30, the air defense had shot down 198 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east and center of the country, the Air Force reported. Another 145 simulator drones were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. Missile hits and 57 drones were recorded in 12 places, and debris fell in two locations.

