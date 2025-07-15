There are over 450 prosecutors with disability status left in Ukraine. How many have been sent for verification?

Currently, 484 prosecutors with disability status remain in the prosecutorʼs office. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko sent 348 officials with disability status to the commission.

Kravchenko himself wrote about this.

He says he has granted applications for voluntary dismissal from 41 officials. According to him, the Prosecutor General does not have the authority to unilaterally dismiss prosecutors in cases such as mass disability status. In such circumstances, officials are dismissed based on a decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP).

Kravchenko noted that 348 prosecutors are awaiting a decision from the Disciplinary Commission. All prosecutors with disabilities will be checked, except for those who have had the appropriate status since childhood, who have suffered irreparable health losses, have cancer, or are disabled due to the war. There are 136 such people in the prosecutorʼs office.

What preceded

At the end of October 2024, the Ministry of Health reported that the central MSEC would be liquidated by the end of the year. This decision was preceded by the exposure of the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Current heads of the MSEC will not be allowed to hold positions in the updated system of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work at the MSEC will be able to apply for work at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only if they are practicing medicine.

From January 1, 2025, medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) were liquidated in Ukraine. Instead, expert commissions formed in cluster and supracluster hospitals will operate, and the concept of "medical and social expertise" is being replaced by the term "assessment of everyday human functioning".

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with law enforcement officers, checked 1 692 decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) regarding officials. According to the results of the check, 423 people were sent for additional examination. In 445 cases, the disability assessment was canceled. And in 286 cases, new decisions were made, in particular, on changing the disability group (226 cases) or changing the term of disability assessment (60 cases).

