FT: Trump, in conversation with Zelensky, wondered if Ukraine could strike Moscow and St. Petersburg

The US President Donald Trump privately called on Ukraine to intensify deep strikes on Russian territory and asked President Volodymyr Zelensky whether he could strike Moscow.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

“Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? And St. Petersburg too?” Trump asked Zelensky during a July 4 conversation, sources said.

According to them, Zelensky replied: "Absolutely. We can if you give us weapons."

Trump expressed support for the idea, describing the strategy as one that should “make [the Russians] feel pain” and force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

According to sources, discussions between Trump and Zelensky led to the American side handing Zelensky a list of potential weapons for Kyiv in Rome last week.

On July 14, after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US President Donald Trump reported that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. He also declared the delivery of new Patriot systems.

According to Axios, the United States will sell almost $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine — and thatʼs just the first phase. We are talking about the supply of missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells.

The Washington Post reports that Trump considered sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but they have been removed from the list for now. Instead, the US may allow the use of 18 long-range ATACMS missiles already in Ukraine to their full range of 300 kilometers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.