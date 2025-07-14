Axios: Trump to announce ʼaggressiveʼ arms plan for Ukraine. It could include missiles capable of hitting Moscow

The US President Donald Trump will declare a new arms supply plan for Ukraine on July 14, which may include offensive weapons.

This is reported by Axios.

This step will be a major shift in the US presidentʼs policy, the media notes, as he previously stated that he would provide Kyiv with only defensive weapons in order not to escalate the conflict. American, Ukrainian and European officials hope that the initiative will change the course of the war and influence Russian leader Vladimir Putinʼs calculations regarding a ceasefire.

Axios sources believe the plan could include long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow. However, none of the sources are aware of the final decision.

"Trump is really, really angry with Putin. Tomorrowʼs statement will be very tough," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

The initiative will be presented at Trumpʼs meeting with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. According to the plan, European countries will pay for American weapons provided to Kyiv. This scheme was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Alliance summit in late June.

"Zelensky acted like a normal person, not some crazy person, and was dressed like someone who should be at a NATO summit. He had a team of people with him who also looked adequate. So the conversation went well," says an anonymous US official.

According to the publication, during a phone call with the American president in July, Putin made it clear that he was preparing a new offensive within the next 60 days. His goal is to capture Ukrainian regions where Russians have a significant presence, up to the administrative borders.

“He wants to take everything,” Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron shortly after his conversation with the Russian leader, a close source said.

On the evening of July 13, Donald Trump told reporters that the weapons that Washington will transfer to Ukraine through European countries will include "various types of very high-tech military equipment," including Patriot air defense systems.

"Weʼre going to send them [the Ukrainians] Patriots — they really need them, because Putin has really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice, and then in the evening he bombs everyone. But thereʼs one problem. I donʼt like it," Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

Trump noted that European countries “will pay us 100% for this [weaponry]. It will be a business for us”. He also added that he was “very disappointed” with Putin, who talked about peace but instead intensified strikes on Ukraine.

NATO previously reported that Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Washington on July 14. On July 15, he will meet with Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The press release did not specify the reasons for Rutteʼs visit, but on July 12, CBS News, citing sources, wrote that Trump, for the first time in his second presidential term, was considering approving new funding for Ukraine.

On July 8, Trump promised to send more weapons to Ukraine. And Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell officially announced the sending of “additional defensive weapons to Kyiv so that the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to ensure a lasting peace and stop the killing”. He did not specify what weapons he was referring to.

