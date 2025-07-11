Zelensky confirmed that the US has resumed arms supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an evening address on July 11 that the United States had resumed arms supplies. According to him, all reports indicate this.

"We will continue to work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular our military with General Kellogg," the president said in an evening address.

He added that Ukraine now has "good signals" from the United States.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg himself announced his visit to Ukraine a few hours earlier — he will arrive on July 14 and stay in the country for a week.