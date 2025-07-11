Zelensky confirmed that the US has resumed arms supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an evening address on July 11 that the United States had resumed arms supplies. According to him, all reports indicate this.
"We will continue to work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular our military with General Kellogg," the president said in an evening address.
He added that Ukraine now has "good signals" from the United States.
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg himself announced his visit to Ukraine a few hours earlier — he will arrive on July 14 and stay in the country for a week.
Stopping aid to Ukraine
Politico reported on July 2, citing sources, that the Pentagon is halting the delivery of some of the munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under former US President Joe Biden. These include Patriot missiles for air defense systems. Military aid to Ukraine has been halted despite a report that it does not threaten the combat readiness of the US army. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made “to put America’s interests first.” The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had not received any official notices about the halt or revision of the schedules for the delivery of US defense aid approved under the previous administration. The Ministry of Defense requested a telephone conversation with its US counterparts to clarify the details.
US President Donald Trump promised on July 8 to send more weapons to Ukraine. And Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell officially announced the sending of “additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to ensure a lasting peace and stop the killing.” He did not specify what weapons were involved.
Reuters reported on July 10 that the United States had resumed supplies of 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision missiles to Ukraine. At the time, the agency did not have information on whether supplies of other weapons had resumed.
