Flooding of metro tunnels in 2023: director of Kyiv City State Administration department suspected of official negligence

The Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration was informed of the suspicion. His official negligence led to the destruction and flooding of the Kyiv Metro tunnel between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Law enforcement officers are not revealing the suspectʼs name, but since 2021, this position has been held by Ruslan Kandybor.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the suspect did not control the work of the capitalʼs enterprises subordinate to him as a manager. He also did not participate in considering issues related to the emergence of emergency situations, which subsequently led to the temporary closure of metro stations.

Despite being aware of the threat of an emergency, he did not take any measures to eliminate it. The closure of metro stations in the capital, as well as the organization of duplicate ground transport routes, cost the capitalʼs budget more than UAH 164 million.

Investigators have informed the official of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official negligence, which caused grave consequences. He faces up to five years in prison. They are currently considering the issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect and removing him from office.

In December 2023, an emergency situation occurred between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations, as a result of which the tightness of the tunnel structures was violated, which caused water leakage, sand ingress, and flooding. Therefore, on December 8, 2023, the capitalʼs authorities stopped the movement of trains on the Obolon-Teremky metro line on the section between the “Lybidska” and “Demiivska” metro stations. The Blue Line became fully operational on September 12, 2024.

On December 24, 2024, the former head of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky was put on the wanted list. It later became known that he had left Ukraine on the basis of a forged conclusion from a military medical commission.

