Channel 5 office damaged by Russian attack, broadcasts temporarily halted

The Channel 5 office was damaged by the Russian Federationʼs night attack on Kyiv, and broadcasting was temporarily suspended.

The channel itself reported this.

There is damage to the studio, some of the filming equipment has been destroyed, and workplaces have been damaged. None of the employees who were in the building during the night shift were injured.

The channelʼs management hopes to resume broadcasting around 1:00 PM.

On the night of July 10, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine, with Kyiv suffering the most — two people were killed and 16 injured.

During the night, the Russians launched 415 drones and missiles. Air defense shot down 178 targets, another 204 drones/missiles were lost in the field.

