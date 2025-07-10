News

Channel 5 office damaged by Russian attack, broadcasts temporarily halted

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Channel 5 office was damaged by the Russian Federationʼs night attack on Kyiv, and broadcasting was temporarily suspended.

The channel itself reported this.

There is damage to the studio, some of the filming equipment has been destroyed, and workplaces have been damaged. None of the employees who were in the building during the night shift were injured.

The channelʼs management hopes to resume broadcasting around 1:00 PM.

