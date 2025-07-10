Russia struck Ukraine with 415 drones and missiles, main target being Kyiv

On the night of July 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 415 drones and missiles. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russian army launched:

397 UAVs, of which 200 are Shahed;

eight “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

six X-101 cruise missiles;

four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

According to the Air Force, the air defense system shot down 178 targets: 164 drones, 8 “Iskander-M” missiles, and 6 Kh-101 missiles. In addition, 204 drones/missiles were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in eight locations (33 UAVs), as well as falling debris in 23 locations.

Two people were killed and 16 injured in Kyiv due to this attack. Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions were also hit.

