Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv and the region at night. There are dead, many injured (UPD)

On the night of July 10, the Russians attacked Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. The attack lasted almost 10 hours.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Two women died in Kyiv: a 68-year-old local resident and a 22-year-old police corporal, a metro police officer.

Another 16 people were injured, 10 of them in hospital. One person was injured in the region.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, drone debris fell on a residential building, causing a fire.

In the Darnytsky district, debris caused a fire in garages and a gas station. Debris also fell into the yard of one of the residential buildings.

In the Solomyansky district, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire, and in Holosiivsky district, a truck caught fire.

In the Podilsky disctrict, debris fell on the territory of non-residential buildings. The outpatient clinic of the Primary Health Care Center was also almost completely destroyed there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.