WSJ: White House considering transferring another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump is considering sending another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine after recently promising to strengthen Kyivʼs defenses against Russian attacks.

This was reported anonymously by two officials to The Wall Street Journal.

According to one of them, the White House has asked the Pentagon to provide additional weapons options for Ukraine, including the Patriot system.

The transfer of another Patriot system would be a significant step for the White House, as it would be the first time Trump would approve the provision of a major weapons system to Ukraine beyond the number previously authorized by the administration of previous President Joe Biden.

He also said that officials are exploring the possibility of involving other countries in supplying Patriot batteries to Kyiv. Axios reported the day before that Trump had offered Germany the opportunity to sell one of its existing Patriot batteries to Ukraine.