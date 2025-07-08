Death toll from Russian attack on July 4 in Kyiv rises

The number of victims of the attack in Kyiv on the night of July 4 has increased to three.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

He said that another victim died in hospital.

On the night of July 4, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones. In total, the Russians launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine that night.

The Nash Format production warehouse was damaged during the attack. The publishing house temporarily suspended shipping orders.

