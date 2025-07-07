Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on Japan and South Korea

The US President Donald Trump declared about the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea.

He published the relevant letters in Truth Social.

Tariffs on all goods from these countries imported into the United States take effect on August 1, "separate from all sectoral tariffs".

He also threatened that if countries decide to raise tariffs in response, the US will add similar tariffs to the 25 percent already imposed.

Trump added that tariffs could change depending on the relationship between the countries.

According to Reuters, after the announcement of these tariffs, shares of Japanese car companies fell in US trading. In particular, shares of Toyota Motor fell by 4.1% and Honda Motor — by 3.8%.

Additionally, shares of leading South Korean wireless and digital technology company SK Telecom fell 7.5% after the announcement.

At the same time, Reuters notes that todayʼs announcement does not significantly change the tariff rates introduced on April 2. Then, duties of 24% were imposed on Japan and 25% on Korea.

UPD at 9:40 PM. Trump later published letters imposing tariffs on five more countries.

Laos and Myanmar received a tariff of 40%, Malaysia and Kazakhstan received 25%, andSouth Africa received 30%.

Trumpʼs tariffs

The US President Donald Trump declared on April 2, 2025, that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

On April 9, Trump postponed tariffs on all but China, which received the highest tariffs of 145%, while most countries are subject to a base rate of 10%. Then, on April 10, the EU mirrored the imposition of tariffs in response to the US tariffs by 90 days; before that decision, the new tariffs were to take effect on April 15.

And in mid-April, Trump threatened to impose 245% tariffs on Chinese goods. In response, China raised tariffs on all American goods from 84% to 125%. The US and Chinese authorities announced that they would reduce mutual tariffs for 90 days starting on May 14. More about this here.

On May 23, Trump proposed imposing a 50 percent tariff on EU goods starting June 1. He said negotiations with the bloc had stalled because the EU had proven to be a difficult party in the process. Trump proposed not to impose tariffs if the goods were manufactured or assembled in the United States. On May 26, he postponed the imposition of these tariffs until July 9.

