EU postpones imposition of tariffs in response to US tariffs for 90 days

The European Union has decided to postpone the introduction of mirror tariffs in response to the US President Donald Trumpʼs tariffs for 90 days.

This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We have taken note of President Trumpʼs statement. We want to give negotiations a chance. If the negotiations are not satisfactory, we will apply our countermeasures. Preparatory work on further countermeasures is ongoing. As I said before, all options remain on the table," she wrote.

It is known that the corresponding duties from Brussels were supposed to come into effect on April 15. However, the day before, Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause with reduced tariffs of 10% for countries, including the EU. Therefore, Europe responded in kind.

According to Politico, the US Commerce Secretary Scott Bessent said the 90-day pause was due to the desire to conclude new trade agreements with affected partners who "have bombarded the White House with requests for negotiations".

Trump said that more than 75 countries had reached out to Washington to discuss trade issues and had not taken any action in response to the American tariffs.

More than 180 countries and territories (excluding Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus, which are already under sanctions) were hit by new US tariffs on April 2. A 10% duty was imposed on Ukraine.

