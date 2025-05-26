Trump postponed 50% tariff for EU

The US President Donald Trump, after speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, decided to postpone 50% tariffs on the EU.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

"Today I received a call from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, asking for an extension to June 1 regarding the 50% tariff on trade with the European Union. I agreed to the extension until July 9, 2025," he noted.

Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed the conversation. She noted that the EU and the US have the most significant and closest trading relationship in the world, and Europe is ready to move negotiations forward quickly and decisively.

Trumpʼs tariffs

In early April 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs affected more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

On April 9, Trump postponed tariffs on all but China, which received the highest tariffs of 145%, while most countries are subject to a base rate of 10%. Then, on April 10, the EU mirrored the imposition of tariffs in response to the US tariffs by 90 days, before which the new tariffs were due to take effect on April 15.

And in mid-April, Trump threatened to impose 245% tariffs on Chinese goods. In response, China raised tariffs on all American goods from 84% to 125%. The US and Chinese authorities announced that they would reduce mutual tariffs for 90 days, starting on May 14. More about this here.

On May 23, Trump proposed imposing a 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting June 1 of this year. According to him, negotiations with the bloc have reached an impasse because the EU has proven to be a difficult party in this process. Trump proposes not to charge tariffs if the goods were manufactured or assembled in the United States.

