China raises tariffs on US goods to 125%

China will raise tariffs on all American goods from 84% to 125% starting April 12.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of the Peopleʼs Republic of China on April 11.

These are mirror measures — the US President Donald Trump recently raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%. The ministry added that Beijing will ignore further tariffs from Washington on Chinese goods.

"Given that there is no longer any possibility of the market accepting US goods exported to China at the current tariff levels, if the US side continues to impose tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, the Chinese side will not pay any attention to it," the statement said.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance is convinced that the "thoughtless" imposition of "abnormally high" tariffs by the US side against the PRC is a serious violation of international economic and trade rules.

"[Trumpʼs tariff policy] ignores the global economic order built by the United States itself after World War II, violates basic economic laws and common sense, and is a completely unilateral hegemonic and coercive practice. China strongly condemns it," the ministry added.

In early April, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

Already on April 9, Trump increased tariffs on China to 125% and introduced a 90-day tariff pause with reduced tariffs of 10% for other countries.

