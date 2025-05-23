Trump proposes to impose 50% tariffs on EU goods from June 1

The US President Donald Trump has proposed imposing a 50% tariff on goods from the EU from June 1 this year.

He wrote about this on his own social network TruthSocial.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to him, negotiations with the bloc have reached an impasse because the EU has proven to be a difficult party in this process. Trump proposes not to charge duties if the goods were manufactured or assembled in the United States.

"Their powerful trade barriers, value-added tax, absurd penalties for corporations, non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, unfair and baseless lawsuits against American companies, and more have led to an annual trade deficit with the United States of over $250 billion, which is completely unacceptable," Trump wrote.