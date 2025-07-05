The number of victims of the Russian attack on July 4th has increased in Kyiv

A 25-year-old man who was injured during Russiaʼs attack on Kyiv on July 4 died in hospital.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klychko.

The total number of victims of the attack has risen to two.

On the night of July 4, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones. In total, the Russians launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine that night.

The Nash Format production warehouse was damaged during the attack. The publishing house temporarily suspended shipping orders.

