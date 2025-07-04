Ukraine returns another part of Ukrainians from Russian captivity

Ukraine held another round of prisoner exchanges with Russia on July 4. Most of the Ukrainians who were returned from captivity this time had been in captivity since 2022. Among them are military and civilians.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among those released from captivity are civilians, as well as military personnel who defended Ukraine in various directions: Donetsk and Mariupol regions, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Service, State Special Transport Service.

The Coordination Headquarters specifies that the youngest released defender was only 20 years old, the oldest was 59. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released. Illegally convicted defenders and civilians deprived of their liberty were released from captivity.

Those released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.

A large exchange in several stages was agreed upon at negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on June 2. It was there that the parties decided to focus on exchanges in the “all-for-all” format in the categories of “seriously wounded and seriously ill” and “youth from 18 to 25 years old”. The exchanges will continue, and the number of those returned from captivity will be revealed when the exchange process is completed.

Several stages of prisoner exchanges in this format have already taken place — June 9, 10, 12,14, 19, 20, and 26.

