Ukraine returns some wounded soldiers from Russian captivity

On the afternoon of June 10, Ukraine returned some wounded and seriously injured servicemen from Russian captivity. All of them require immediate medical attention.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The exchange took place according to agreements in Istanbul. The exact number of those released from captivity is not being disclosed for security reasons. Soldiers from the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service returned home.

"Exchanges must continue. We are doing everything to find and return everyone who is in captivity. I am grateful to everyone who is helping," the president said.

Among the soldiers released today are defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than three years in captivity. In addition to soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released, the Coordination Headquarters said.

All of the soldiers released today have serious injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, trauma, shrapnel wounds, and chronic illnesses. Some of the released soldiers have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

The second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded in Istanbul on June 2. It was there that the parties decided to focus on exchanges in the “all-for-all” format by categories: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people from 18 to 25 years old. They also agreed to exchange 6 000 bodies of dead soldiers.

The first stage of the large prisoner exchange took place on June 9. Seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders, as well as those under 25 years of age, returned to Ukraine.

