Ukraine has begun mass-producing its “Sapsan” ballistic missiles

Ukraine began mass production of the “Sapsan” short-range ballistic missile and first used it in war in May, when it hit a target nearly 300 kilometers away.

This was stated by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The Ukrainian “Sapsan” missile, packed with 480 kilograms of explosives, has more than twice the warhead of the American Atacms tactical missile system. It is capable of flying at speeds five times the speed of sound.

The range of the ballistic missile is classified, but it is believed to be capable of striking at a distance of approximately 500 kilometers.

When asked whether the “Sapsan” missile was capable of hitting Moscow, which is 480 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Andriy Yermak replied: "Things are going very well. I think we will be able to surprise our enemies repeatedly."

"We definitely know how to surprise the world. Itʼs a good habit. Itʼs better to see something in action than to hear my words. Weʼll stop there," he summed up.

In March 2025, the new Ukrainian long-range missile "Long Neptune" was tested and successfully used in combat. Last year, Ukraine successfully tested a ballistic missile of its own production for the first time. At the same time, Ukraine first used the domestic drone missile "Palyanytsya".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.