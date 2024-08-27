Ukraine successfully tested its first ballistic missile

Ukraine successfully tested a ballistic missile of its own production for the first time.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference.

Zelensky did not reveal any details about what kind of missile it is and about its tests. However, he thanked the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, which "works 24/7."

On August 24, Ukraine first used the domestic rocket-drone "Palyanytsia". Then the president declared that the enemy had been hit, without specifying where exactly the weapon was used.

"Palyanytsia" was developed by their own efforts in just one and a half years — to destroy the offensive potential of the Russian Federation. 20 Russian military airfields are within the scope of "Palyanytsia". The drone missile will be launched from ground installations. It costs much less than analogues, and the work on reducing its price and increasing production continues.