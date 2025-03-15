New Ukrainian missile “Long Neptune” tested in combat

The new Ukrainian long-range missile "Long Neptune" has been tested and successfully deployed in combat.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky after a report on Ukraineʼs missile program.

The Long Neptune missile hits a thousand kilometers away.

"Thank you to our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers and military. We continue to work for Ukrainian security," Zelensky wrote.

"Long Neptune" is a modification of the R-360 "Neptune" cruise missile, which was also previously improved to hit targets at longer distances.

The R-360 Neptune missile weighs 870 kg and has a warhead weighing 150 kg. The launch range is up to 280 kilometers. Detailed characteristics of the new long-range missile are not yet known.

The creation of the Long Neptune was mentioned by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havrylyuk back in 2023. He reported that work is underway on creating a new modification of the missile for the Neptune complex.

