News

Norway will finance the production of surface drones in Ukraine

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

Norway will develop and manufacture surface drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

This year, Norway has allocated approximately 6.7 billion Norwegian kroner (about €576 million) to support the Maritime Coalition, which it co-leads with the United Kingdom, and part of this money will be directed to the development and production of unmanned naval vessels using technology from Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner to produce unmanned surface vehicles in Ukraine, using Norwegian technology and expertise.

Norway has consistently supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, providing military, humanitarian, and financial assistance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.