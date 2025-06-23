Norway will finance the production of surface drones in Ukraine

Norway will develop and manufacture surface drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

This year, Norway has allocated approximately 6.7 billion Norwegian kroner (about €576 million) to support the Maritime Coalition, which it co-leads with the United Kingdom, and part of this money will be directed to the development and production of unmanned naval vessels using technology from Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner to produce unmanned surface vehicles in Ukraine, using Norwegian technology and expertise.

Norway has consistently supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, providing military, humanitarian, and financial assistance.

Ukraine is being helped with drones by, among others, the Netherlands, which is investing €700 million in the production of UAVs, with part of the money going to the Ukrainian defense industry. Meanwhile, French companies are teaming up to produce drones in Ukraine, in exchange for Ukrainian experience in using drones in a full-scale war.

