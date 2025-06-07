French companies will manufacture drones in Ukraine — in return, Kyiv will share experience

French automotive and defense companies will team up to produce drones in Ukraine. In return, Kyiv will share with Paris its experience in using drones in a full-scale war.

This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu.

"We are going to start an absolutely unprecedented partnership, in which a large French automotive company — I will not announce its name, because it is up to it to decide how to announce it — will join forces with a French small and medium-sized defense enterprise to equip production lines in Ukraine for the production of drones," the official announced.

The Ukrainian-made drones will be intended for the Ukrainian military, but they will also be provided to the French army for tactical and operational training.

According to the minister, the French have no need to work on drone production in Ukraine, since Ukrainians “are better than us in the ability to imagine drones and, especially, to develop the doctrine associated with them”. France, whose army possesses several thousand drones, is trying to catch up with Ukraine in this area.

The Netherlands is also helping Ukraine with drones, investing €700 million in the production of UAVs, and part of the money will be directed to the Ukrainian defense industry.

