Ukraine will export military technology and produce weapons abroad

Ukraine is preparing to start exporting military technology — weapons will also be manufactured abroad for both Ukraine and Europe. Itʼs about drones, missiles, and possibly artillery.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this at a meeting with journalists, a Babel correspondent reports.

Ukraine has already launched the Build with Ukraine program and will soon sign agreements to begin exporting its technologies in the format of opening production lines in Europe "and maybe not only".

Zelensky stressed that it is important to prevent technologies from reaching Russia, so Ukraine will cooperate with states that are not sympathetic to Russia. The president mentioned Denmark among possible partners.

"We also have positive agreements with Norway, Germany and, after my last trip to Canada, probably with Great Britain. There is a signal from Lithuania, it is very interested. It is also important here that we talk to the private sector," Zelensky explained.

This year, Ukraine has attracted $43 billion to support the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. Next year, Kyiv plans to offer its partners to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to the security and support of the Ukrainian defense industry, to Ukrainian domestic production. This will also be a contribution to the security of all of Europe, because Ukraine is a part of it.

Ukraine is being helped with drones by, among others, the Netherlands, which is investing €700 million in the production of UAVs, with part of the money going to the Ukrainian defense industry. Meanwhile, French companies are teaming up to produce drones in Ukraine, in exchange for Ukrainian experience in using drones in a full-scale war.

