The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Ukrainians to leave Israel and Iran as soon as possible. Hereʼs why

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to leave Israel and Iran as soon as possible due to the worsening security situation there.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The Embassies of Ukraine in Israel and Iran are forming evacuation lists and developing options for evacuating citizens. You can learn about possible evacuation routes by following the links — for those in Israel and those in Iran.

"We urge all citizens of Ukraine who are in the territory of these countries to remain vigilant, closely monitor the messages of the competent authorities of the host countries, not to ignore air raid warning signals and take shelter, observe security measures, and always have identification documents with them," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran reported that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. This was in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Later, the Israeli Air Force declared that it had carried out strikes on defense facilities in Tehran on the night of June 14. Israeli aircraft hit dozens of targets, including anti-aircraft missile infrastructure.

On the night of June 15, the countries continued to trade blows. Israel attacked the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense in Tehran and nuclear program facilities. And on June 16, the state broadcaster IRIB was hit.

Israelʼs operation against Iran is expected to last "weeks, not days", US and Israeli officials told CNN. The US has reportedly backed it behind the scenes. A White House official said the US administration was aware of Israelʼs plans and privately supported them.

Trump said on June 15 that peace between Israel and Iran would be "very soon". He said that numerous calls and meetings were currently underway. Neither the Iranian nor Israeli sides commented on the US presidentʼs statement. A few hours earlier, Iran had said it was ready to stop the attacks — if Israel did.

