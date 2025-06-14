Russiaʼs oil revenues increase and Iranian arms supplies decrease. Zelensky on the consequences of escalation in the Middle East

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the consequences of the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict for Ukraine. Among them are the increase in oil prices, the risk of reducing aid to Kyiv due to support for Israel. On the positive side, the Ukrainian side hopes that the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) strikes on Iranian defense facilities may reduce supplies of Iranian Shahed and missiles to Russia.

The President of Ukraine said this during a conversation with journalists, Suspilne and Interfax-Ukraine report.

According to the president, one of the negative consequences of Israelʼs strikes on Iranian territory was a sharp increase in oil prices. If they are not controlled, Russia will receive more money from its sales.

"What is negative for us is that there are no price caps yet. Russians are getting stronger due to higher revenues from oil exports. If there are price caps, the price will be limited, then the risks will probably decrease. Although someone will bypass this too," he emphasized.

Zelensky added that Ukraine will contact the United States regarding restrictions on Russian oil prices and sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

The president also says that there may be a risk that aid to Ukraine will decrease due to support for Israel. Thatʼs why it slowed down last time.

"No one is claiming the relationship between America and Israel, but we would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this. And last time, this was a factor that slowed down aid to Ukraine. And this is a fact. Because a decrease or a slowdown is, to be honest, the same thing for us," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he said, Kyiv will hope that Israelʼs strikes on Iranian defense facilities can reduce supplies of Shahed drones and missiles to Russia. But a detailed analysis of the strikes is needed to understand whether the strikes on drone and missile production and other capabilities were serious.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure.

The Israeli army initially reported that it had caused serious damage to the main nuclear facility in Natanz, including the underground section and centrifuges. Later, IDF officially reported that it had attacked another Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Reuters reports that more than 20 senior Iranian commanders have been killed in the attack. The latest known casualty is the commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Earlier, it was reported that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami, and the commander of the Hatem al-Anbiya (Emergency Command) Hatem-Gholam Ali Rashid, were killed.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

Following the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran declared that it would not participate in talks with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. This was in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Israel reported three deaths. It is known that the Iranian missile hit near a house in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv. More than 40 people were injured, reported Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter. According to Fox News, the IDF headquarters in Kiryat Shmona was hit, in particular.

The Israeli Air Force later announced that it had struck defense facilities in Tehran on the night of June 14. Israeli aircraft hit dozens of targets, including anti-aircraft missile system infrastructure.

