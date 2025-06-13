Israel officially reported that it had attacked another Iranian nuclear facility

Israel attacked Iranʼs nuclear facility in Isfahan. The Iranian side has not yet commented on this.

This was announced by the IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin, The Times of Israel reports.

"We will not allow Iran to advance to a nuclear [bomb]. We will not allow them to develop missiles designed to harm us," he says.

Earlier, the Israeli army reported that it had caused serious damage to the main nuclear facility in Natanz, including the underground part and centrifuges. Iran said that the damage was “superficial”. The city of Natanz is home to two facilities where uranium is enriched for Iran’s nuclear program. One of them is a huge underground plant.

After that, the Iranian news agency Fars wrote that Israel was attacking Iran near the nuclear facility in Fordow. There was no official confirmation. The Times of Israel reported that Iranian media reported that Iranian air defenses shot down an Israeli drone near the nuclear facility in Fordow.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure.

Reuters reports that more than 20 senior Iranian commanders were killed in the attack. The latest known casualty is the commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Earlier, it was reported that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami, and the commander of the Hatem al-Anbiya (Emergency Command), Hatem-Gholam Ali Rashid, were killed.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

Following the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran announced that it would not participate in talks with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

