Attack on Iran and Tehranʼs strikes on Israeli cities. What we know now

On the evening of June 13 and the night of June 14, Iran continued to attack Israel. This was in response to the IDFʼs special operation, which targeted Tehranʼs military and nuclear facilities.

This is reported by CNN, Fox News and Arab News.

At least 78 people, including the countryʼs top leaders, were killed and more than 320 others were injured in Israeli shelling of Iran, Iranʼs ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Iravani, told a meeting of the UN Security Council. He said most of the victims were civilians.

Amir Iravani is convinced that Washingtonʼs involvement in the Israeli attacks is "beyond doubt".

"Those who support this regime, especially the United States, must understand that they are complicit. By supporting and facilitating these crimes, they are fully responsible for the consequences," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel reported three deaths. It is known that an Iranian missile hit near a house in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv. More than 40 people were injured, reported Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter. People may be trapped under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Dvir Mor

Tehran attacked Israel in several waves. According to Fox News, the IDF headquarters in Kiryat Shmona was hit, in particular. During the evening, almost 150 Iranian ballistic missiles were aimed at the building, the media reported.

The Israeli Air Force later said it had struck defense facilities in Tehran on Saturday night. Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Tomar Bar reported that Israeli aircraft had struck dozens of targets, including anti-aircraft missile infrastructure.

"For the first time since the start of the war, the Air Force struck defense facilities in the Tehran area, more than 1 500 kilometers from Israel," he added.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure.

The Israeli army initially reported that it had caused serious damage to the main nuclear facility in Natanz, including the underground section and centrifuges. Later, IDF officially reported that it had attacked another Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Reuters reports that more than 20 senior Iranian commanders have been killed in the attack. The latest known casualty is the commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Earlier, it was reported that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami, and the commander of the Hatem al-Anbiya (Emergency Command) Hatem-Gholam Ali Rashid, were killed.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

Following the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran declared that it would not participate in talks with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

