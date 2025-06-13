Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to an attack on military sites. What we know now (UPD)

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in several waves. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that “all of Israel is under fire from Iranian missiles”. This is in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

CNN and The Times of Israel write about the consequences of Iranʼs attack on Israel.

AP/Лео Корреа

Shortly before the missile launch, Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised in a speech that "the Islamic Republic will defeat the Zionist regime". According to the latest estimates, as of 10:22 p.m., Iran had fired nearly 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in two waves of launches.

UPD at 22:59. The IDF spokesperson Efi Defrin said that Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles at Israel in two waves of attacks. According to him, most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses or fell before reaching Israeli territory. At the same time, "there are a small number of hits on buildings". In some of these cases, it is about falling debris from downed missiles.

The site of the Iranian ballistic missile strike in northern Israel.

CNN reports that loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. The Times of Israel reports that smoke is rising in the city after a suspected missile hit. According to medics, five people were injured.

The national emergency medical service Magen David Adom reports that in the Tel Aviv area, one person was treated in moderate condition and four others with minor shrapnel wounds were taken to hospitals.

CNN reports 7 people with minor to moderate injuries from Iranian strikes on the Tel Aviv-Ramadan border. Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran had “crossed red lines” by firing missiles at civilians, and stressed that the country would pay a “very heavy price” for its actions.

Axios, citing an Israeli official and a senior US official, writes that the US is helping Israel intercept Iranian ballistic missiles. The Times of Israel notes: a US official confirmed this and noted that there are several hundred thousand Americans living in Israel and that the government is working to protect them.

Meanwhile, Iran claims to have shot down two Israeli F-35 fighter jets and “a large number of small aircraft”. The Iranian military’s public relations department says the fate of the fighter pilots is currently unknown.

UPD at 10:45 p.m. Ynet reports that Israel has denied Iran’s claim that it shot down two of its F-35 fighter jets.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure.

The Israeli army initially reported that it had caused serious damage to the main nuclear facility in Natanz, including the underground section and centrifuges. Later, IDF officially reported that it had attacked another Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Reuters reports that more than 20 senior Iranian commanders were killed in the attack. The latest known casualty is the commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Earlier, it was reported that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami, and the commander of the Hatem al-Anbiya (Emergency Command) Hatem-Gholam Ali Rashid, were killed.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

Following the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran reported that it would not participate in talks with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

