Ukraine and Poland have agreed on new exhumations on each otherʼs territories

A bi-state group on historical issues will conduct exhumation work in the territories of Ukraine and Poland.
This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.
The Polish side will conduct exhumations in the territory of Lviv, within the former village of Zboisk. Polish servicemen were buried there in 1939. Ukraine will conduct search and exhumation works in the Polish village of Yurechkova.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture reported that both sides had submitted almost 20 applications for exhumations, including in the village of Yurechkova.
- In January 2025, Ukraine for the first time allowed the exhumation of the bodies of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy. And in May, the exhumation of the victims of 1945 was completed in the Ternopil region — in Poland it is called a breakthrough.
- Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki is looking forward to the continuation of the partnership between Kyiv and Warsaw. However, according to him, this requires resolving long-standing historical issues — most likely, he was referring to the Volyn tragedy.
- In early June, the Polish Sejm approved the National Day of Remembrance of Poles who became “victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA” — it will be celebrated on July 11. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticizes this decision.
Author: Oleksandr Bulin
