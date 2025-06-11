Ukraine and Poland have agreed on new exhumations on each otherʼs territories

A bi-state group on historical issues will conduct exhumation work in the territories of Ukraine and Poland.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

The Polish side will conduct exhumations in the territory of Lviv, within the former village of Zboisk. Polish servicemen were buried there in 1939. Ukraine will conduct search and exhumation works in the Polish village of Yurechkova.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture reported that both sides had submitted almost 20 applications for exhumations, including in the village of Yurechkova.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

