Poland has introduced a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the “genocide committed by the OUN and UPA.” The MFA of Ukraine responded

The Polish Sejm has approved the National Day of Remembrance of Poles who became “victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA” — it will be celebrated on July 11. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticizes this decision.

In the statement, the Sejm says that in 1939-1946, "Ukrainian nationalists" allegedly "committed the crime of genocide" against Poles — killing "over 100 thousand", destroying their property, and forcing "hundreds of thousands" to flee.

"The peak of this crime falls on July 1943, and the symbolic date of the hecatomb of Poles at the hands of Ukrainian nationalists is July 11, 1943, when Poles were killed in almost a hundred towns," the Polish Sejm stated.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that Polandʼs decision "goes against the spirit of good-neighborly relations" between the countries.

"Such unilateral steps do not contribute to achieving mutual understanding and reconciliation, which our countries have been working on for a long time," the department noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Ukraine consistently advocates for a scientific and impartial study of Ukrainian-Polish relations. And it believes that the path to reconciliation lies through dialogue and joint work of historians, and not through "political unilateral assessments". The department called on Poland to refrain from steps that could lead to "increasing tensions".

The Volyn tragedy

In 1943-1944, mass murders of Poles took place in Volyn. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance cites official data of 120 000 Poles killed in Volyn and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and also mentions 5 000 Ukrainians killed. Ukrainian historians cite other figures — up to 20 000 Ukrainians killed and 35-40 000 Poles killed.

Discussions are also ongoing regarding the perpetrators and organizers of the crime. In Poland, the Volyn tragedy is called a "massacre", officially recognized as "genocide", and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is blamed, but this interpretation is not shared in Ukraine.

Relations between Poland and Ukraine in the context of the Volyn tragedy

After Ukraine gained independence, the issue of the Volyn tragedy was repeatedly raised by politicians in both countries. Ukraine and Poland held joint events to honor the victims and tried to find points of understanding. However, after Poland recognized the Volyn tragedy as genocide in 2016, discussions intensified.

In response to the mass destruction of Ukrainian monuments in Poland in 2015-2017 and due to the inadequate investigation of these crimes, Ukraine imposed so-called moratoriums on the search and exhumation of the remains of Poles who were killed in 1943-1945 by UPA fighters.

In December 2020, the heads of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland agreed to hold consultations to resolve the problematic issues. They developed a draft regulation of the group to resolve them, but Poland has not yet approved it.

In June 2022, the Ministries of Culture of Ukraine and Poland signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of National Remembrance. It provided for the search, exhumation, and burial of victims. The Memorandum was to come into effect after the end of martial law in Ukraine. However, Poland, during the full-scale Russian invasion, constantly raises the issue of searching for and exhuming the graves of Poles in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukraine went to Poland and conducted joint research with the Poles on the territory of the former village cemetery of the village of Sadove (Chortkiv district, Ternopil region; the former village of Puzhnyky).

At the same time, Poland did not fulfill Ukraineʼs request to restore the memorial plaque at the burial place of UPA soldiers on Monastyr Mountain. The issue of its restoration in its original form, with the names of those buried in this mass grave, was raised at the highest level — the presidents of Ukraine and Poland.

