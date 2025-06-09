The most popular TikToker was detained in the US — his visa has expired

TikToker Habi Lame was detained at the Las Vegas airport (USA). He was released the same day and allowed to leave the country.

This is reported by AFP, Yahoo reports.

According to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Seringe Habane Lame, an Italian citizen, arrived in the United States on April 30 and “overstayed his visa”. He was detained at Harry Reed International Airport in Las Vegas. He was released the same day and allowed “voluntary departure”. Lame has not yet commented publicly on the incident.

Lame ranks first in the list of the most popular TikTokers. Currently, his account has over 162.2 million subscribers. According to Forbes, the influencerʼs fortune is about $20 million. Lame is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Lameʼs arrest comes as Washington is aggressively implementing anti-immigration policies. During the election campaign, Trump said he wanted to deport "millions" of migrants, while Vice President J.D. Vance said he could start with one million.

Trumpʼs immigration policy

On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the issuance of American citizenship documents to children born in the United States to parents who are either illegally in the United States or in situations where the mother is temporarily in the United States, such as on a visa, and the father is not a citizen.

And the next day, he signed an executive order closing the countryʼs southern border, that is, with Mexico, to "illegal immigrants" and ordering the deportation of those who entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

The United States subsequently suspended a number of programs that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the country. In particular, the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainians to enter. The decision will block the entry of immigrants fleeing some of the most unstable and dangerous places in the world. In addition to Ukraine, the programs offered temporary protection to immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.

On June 8, massive protests erupted in Los Angeles after federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested at least 118 undocumented immigrants in the city. President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed to quell the unrest and banned protesters from wearing masks.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

