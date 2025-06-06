Wife of the AMCU head Kyrylenko was given a preventive measure

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set a bail of 9 million hryvnias as a preventive measure for the wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Alla Kyrylenko. The woman is suspected of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment.

Radio Liberty writes about this from the courtroom.

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) requested bail in the amount of 36 million hryvnias.

Investigative judge of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Vitaliy Kryklyvyi partially granted the request, setting bail at UAH 9 million, which Alla Kyrylenko must pay within five days. He also ordered the defendant not to leave Kyiv and the region, to hand over her passports for travel abroad, and to appear when summoned by detectives and prosecutors.

At the meeting, Alla Kyrylenko stated that she did not understand why she was suspected of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment, and emphasized that "she did not leave Ukraine after her husband was suspected in August 2024, so she is not going to now".

