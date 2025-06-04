Air defense systems, shells and boats for Ukraine. What are the results of the new “Ramstein”

Today, June 4, the 28th meeting of Ukraine and partners in the “Ramstein” format took place. The allies declared new military assistance packages worth billions of dollars.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The UK has reported a record amount of aid for drones — £350 million. So, in 2025, Ukraine will receive 100 000 drones. In total, in 2025, Britain will allocate £4.5 billion for military support to Ukraine — of which £247 million will be directed to training the Ukrainian army.

Germany has approved a new €5 billion military aid package. The Bundestag has already approved the decision. Berlin will finance long-range weapons to be produced in Ukraine, as well as provide air defense systems, ammunition and other weapons.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will provide a €400 million aid package, which will include a mine-clearing ship, boats and naval drones.

Belgium has reported a new long-term initiative — annual aid to Ukraine of €1 billion until 2029. The country will also hand over a mine-clearing ship.

Norway allocates $700 million for drones, supporting the Ukrainian defense industry. Another $50 million will go to the NSATU Trust Fund. The “Ramstein” meetings have a political dimension, and NSATU is already helping to implement them practically.

Canada will provide $45 million for drones, electronic warfare equipment, Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, and “IT solutions”. And Sweden will provide €440 million for international programs to purchase artillery ammunition, drones, and other weapons for Ukraine.

Overall, in 2025, security assistance will exceed the figures of all previous years of full-scale war.

“Ramstein” was launched in the spring of 2022. Monthly meetings of the contact group on Ukrainian defense issues are held with the participation of representatives of more than 50 countries around the world.

This “Ramstein” meeting is the first that the US Secretary of Defense has missed. The Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not arrive in Brussels until Wednesday evening, after the meeting concludes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.