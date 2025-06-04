Britain to increase number of drones for Ukraine tenfold

The UK is investing a record £350 million ($444.5 million) this year to increase the number of drones delivered to Ukraine tenfold, to 100 000.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry added that as the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the effectiveness of using drones in defending against Russian invasion, the United Kingdom has doubled its investment in drones, together with British defense companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

The department also reported that at todayʼs meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine (the "Ramstein" format), Britain will announce the allocation of £247 million ($333.6 million) for training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, at the meeting, the Minister of Defense will confirm the completion of the delivery of 140 000 artillery ammunition that the United Kingdom has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of 2025.

In February, Britain reported the largest aid package to Ukraine at £4.5 billion ($5.67 billion) and the largest package of sanctions against Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.