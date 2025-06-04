Boats and sea drones. The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a €400 million aid package

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a large package of military assistance in the field of maritime security worth €400 million. This will include more than 100 ships, boats and naval drones.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans before the start of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the “Ramstein” format, Ukrinform reports.

According to Brekelmans, the package also includes more than 50 naval drones, as well as weapons systems, sensors, spare parts, and training for Ukrainian specialists.

"This is a complete package to strengthen Ukraineʼs maritime security. This is very important because we see that Russian threats, both in the Black Sea and around Kherson, are growing. It is very important for Ukraine to protect itself from this," the Dutch Defense Minister said.

He also added that the Netherlands wants to support Ukraine on issues of freedom of navigation and preservation of commercial sea routes.

The Netherlands has consistently supported Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. The Netherlands recently allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, jointly with Denmark, contributed €400 million to a fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, and provided much other assistance.

