The AMCU head Kyrylenkoʼs bail was reduced, but he was not allowed to travel abroad

On June 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) reduced the bail amount for the head of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko.

This is reported by the Schemes project.

The defense requested that the bail be reduced to 3 million hryvnias. Kyrylenkoʼs lawyer explained that “Keramet”, which deposited a bail of 30 million hryvnias on August 28, 2024, requested the money be returned "due to the passage of a long time from [the moment] the bail was deposited and the deadlines for settlements with creditors both in Ukraine and abroad".

The court responded that the legislation does not provide for the return of the collateral at the request of the pledgor. At the same time, the court agreed to reduce the collateral to 25 million hryvnias.

The defense also requested that Kyrylenko be allowed to travel abroad on official business trips. They recalled that, in accordance with the presidential decree, Kyrylenko is part of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with the EU on concluding an agreement on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.

The court responded that the AMCUʼs cooperation with international organizations does not rely on the AMCU chairman, but on the first deputy and deputies, so the petition was denied.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.