The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession in two clusters

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved Ukraineʼs next negotiating positions on accession to the European Union in two clusters.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on May 30.

"The government recently approved Ukraineʼs negotiating position on the first cluster, ʼFundamentals of the EU accession processʼ. The document has already been submitted to the European Commission. Today, we are considering and approving the negotiating positions on the second cluster, ʼDomestic Marketʼ, and the sixth, ʼForeign Relationsʼ," Shmyhal said.

Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the second cluster covers key areas of the functioning of the EU Single Market — from the free movement of goods, services, labor and capital to competition rules and consumer protection, which is important for Ukrainian business and citizens. The sixth cluster defines Ukraineʼs role in the common foreign policy, security and defense of the European Union, which includes, among other things, our stateʼs contribution to the stability of Europe and the protection of the continent from the Russian threat.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the aforementioned official documents with Ukrainian proposals define priorities and obligations on the path to EU membership. He also announced that the European Commission plans to open negotiations on the first cluster in June.

"We have covered the distance from submitting an application for membership in the European Union to the start of pre-accession negotiations in record time. The ambitious goal for 2025 is to open all six negotiation clusters with the EU on a parallel basis," Shmyhal emphasized.

