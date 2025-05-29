Ukrainian Defense Forces use AI-based parent-drone in combat for the first time

Ukrainian-made drones based on artificial intelligence are already helping to destroy occupiers on the battlefield.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The technology was created by the Ukrainian defense cluster Brave1. According to the minister, the development increases the effectiveness and accuracy of strikes against the enemy. The parent-drone- delivers two FPV strike drones to a distance of up to 300 kilometers, after which they autonomously find and attack targets. These can be aircraft, air defense systems, objects of critical Russian infrastructure, etc.

If the drones fly up to 100 kilometers, they are then returned for reuse. The cost of one mission is $10 000. To compare launching a missile costs 300-500 times more.

The SmartPilot system navigates by combining camera images and traffic data. The artificial intelligence in this system independently recognizes and selects a target.

In early 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to produce at least 30 000 long-range drones and 3 000 cruise missiles and drone missiles per year.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that in 2024, 96.2% of all drones for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

