White House does not believe Pentagon investigation into “leaked top-secret document” regarding Panama Canal

The White House no longer trusts the Pentagonʼs investigation into the "leaked top-secret document" regarding options for regaining US control of the Panama Canal. All because Tim Parlator, the lawyer for the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett, has begun contradicting his own words.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing four people familiar with the matter.

In April, Hegseth fired three senior advisers — Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll, and Darin Selnick — and accused them of leaking information. In response, they claimed to be the victims of defamation, despite having worked with him for a long time.

Hegsethʼs personal lawyer Tim Parlator claimed that there was evidence linking them to the leak—that they were wiretapped by the National Security Agency (NSA). This explanation was troubling—the wiretap was likely illegal and could have become an even bigger scandal than the leak itself. Trump advisers later said that this was untrue, and that Parlator, who is overseeing the investigation, was providing them with questionable information.

The defense secretaryʼs lawyer later denied making the claims and claimed he had received the information from other sources in the Pentagon. After that, White House advisers to Donald Trump began to question the credibility of the investigation.

A Trump adviser recently told Hegsett that he did not believe any of the fired aides had leaked any information. He suggested that the investigation could simply be used as a pretext to fire aides involved in conflicts with Hegsett’s first chief of staff Joe Casper, who was also fired in April.

The Guardian writes that this situation adds to the problems for Hegseth before the Senate hearings, which will take place next month. His entire team is currently under tension due to the investigation into the leak, which has been going on for almost a month, but still there is no new evidence or an official appeal to the FBI.

As a result, Hegseth was left without a chief of staff and his deputy. He is now assisted by six senior advisers who together run his office. Although Hegsethʼs former junior aide Ricky Buria is effectively acting as chief, the White House has not allowed him to be officially appointed to this position. The reason is his lack of experience and involvement in internal conflicts within the team.

The Pentagon is not commenting on the situation. The White House only stated that President Trump trusts the Secretary of Defense and is confident that the ministryʼs leadership shares his desire to restore a combat-ready and effective army.