Currently, nuclear weapons carriers are located on the territory of Belarus. But there are no nuclear weapons themselves, nor are there any “Oreshnik” missile systems.

This was reported by the head of Ukraineʼs Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Oleh Ivashchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There are carriers [of nuclear weapons]. Itʼs true. There are planes, there is the ʼIskanderʼ operational-tactical missile system. But there are no nuclear weapons themselves in Belarus. This is a fact," Ivashchenko emphasized.

According to Ivashchenko, nuclear weapons storage sites are being set up in Belarus. The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko says that by the end of the year there will supposedly be an “Oreshnik” in Belarus, but Ivashchenko says that this is unlikely:

"Lukashenko says that by the end of the year they will have ʼOreshnikʼ. But this is like wishful thinking. Today, there is nothing like that, and it is unlikely that it will appear," the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service noted.

In May 2023, the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Already in June of that year, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that his country had begun receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons. He claimed that some of the samples were supposedly three times more powerful than the atomic bombs that the United States dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. At that time, Putin stated that Russia supposedly had more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. And some of them — the first tactical nuclear charges — had already been delivered to Belarus.

In January 2025, Lukashenko informed that Belarus would soon receive the “Oreshnik” missile system from Russia. He said that Belarus would initially receive ten “Oreshnik” missile systems from Russia, but that their number could then be increased.

