WP: Elon Musk is leaving politics — he fears for his own safety and wants to focus on business

American billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk has decided to step away from politics and return to his companies Tesla and Space X. The reasons are difficulties in achieving results, as well as concerns about personal and family safety.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Elon Musk has focused on politics over the past year. He has become one of US President Donald Trumpʼs most vocal allies, spending at least $288 million on the 2024 election and leading the DOGE, which has initiated massive cuts in US civil service. However, sources say that Muskʼs enthusiasm has recently faded.

All because of personal losses and difficulties in achieving political results. Musk is also deeply concerned about his own safety and that of his family. He did not expect this level of criticism against him or his companies — including acts of violence at Tesla facilities. All this forced him to focus again on the main thing — on his companies Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk recently said at the Qatar Economic Forum that he would spend “significantly less” on political contributions unless there was a compelling reason to do so. According to one of his acquaintances, Musk has become increasingly disillusioned with the power of money to influence the political system and wants to direct his resources elsewhere.