Politico: Trump and his team are increasingly rarely mentioning Musk publicly. Some consider him “politically toxic”

Elon Musk is gradually disappearing from the public space — Donald Trump mentions him less and less in posts on the social network Truth Social, and the presidentʼs fundraising team has almost stopped sending emails mentioning the billionaire.

This is reported by Politico.

The publication found that advisers and official White House accounts have also almost stopped publishing content that mentions Musk. Even members of Congress have effectively stopped using his name in their mailings.

The changes in the Trump administrationʼs rhetoric about Musk are particularly noticeable online. In February and March, the US president wrote about the Tesla CEO an average of four times a week, but since early April, he has not written about him at all.

Politico predicts that Elon Musk is unlikely to completely disappear from the public sphere. Democrats, the journalists say, will continue to use him as a "scarecrow", as the billionaire has become "a powerful antagonist for the left".

Republicans are still largely positive about Elon Musk, who has been pushed to the background. The fact is that they need his vast fortune, millions of supporters and influence on social media ahead of the next election, the publication notes.

But some in the party view the billionaire as politically toxic. Polls show voters view Musk much less favorably than Trump. Muskʼs approval rating has fallen in recent months among most groups, including independents and those without a college degree.

A Navigator Research poll this spring shows that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) job is losing popularity when it’s associated with Musk. And a Data for Progress poll in late April found that a majority of Americans would like him to leave government after his 130-day term as special agent ends, which is set to expire in late May or early June.

The publication adds that DOGEʼs aggressive cost-cutting policies are likely to continue even after Musk leaves office, with Republicans and Democrats agreeing that the tech billionaire will remain an important figure in US politics.

In April, Elon Musk said he would significantly reduce the time he spends on the Donald Trump administration starting in May and focus more on running his many companies. He said he wants to spend about 40% of his time on DOGE.

