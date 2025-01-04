Soldier who blew up Tesla near Trump hotel left suicide note

A soldier who shot himself in a Tesla Cybertruck shortly before it exploded outside Trumpʼs Las Vegas hotel left a suicide note saying the explosion was meant to serve as a "wake-up call" about the countryʼs problems.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, also wrote in a note he left in his cellphone that he needed to “clear” his mind “of the brothers I lost and free myself from the burden of the lives I took”. Livelsberger had served in the Army since 2006 and had been deployed to Afghanistan twice.

"This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacle and violence. What better way to get my point across than with a stunt with fireworks and explosives," Livelsberger wrote in one of the letters found by authorities.

The explosion caused minor injuries to seven people but caused little damage to the Trump International Hotel. Authorities said Livelsberger acted alone.

Livelsbergerʼs letters covered a wide range of topics, including political grievances, social problems, and domestic and international issues, particularly the war in Ukraine. In one letter, he declared that the United States was "incurable and headed for collapse."

On January 1, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Trumpʼs Las Vegas hotel. The body of Special Forces soldier Matthew Alan Livelsberger was found inside the vehicle. He had rented the Tesla Cybertruck nearly 800 miles from the hotel. A military ID, passport, two handguns, fireworks, and credit cards were found in the vehicle.

