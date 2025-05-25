Russia launched over 360 air targets over Ukraine overnight

On the night of May 25, Russian troops launched 367 air attack weapons into Ukraine. These are missiles of various types and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched:

nine “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles;

55 Kh-101 and “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

one Kh-22 cruise missile;

four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

298 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian air defense shot down 45 Kh-101 and “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and two Kh-59/69 missiles were lost in the field.

The air defense also neutralized 266 Russian Shahed drones and other types of drones in eastern, northern, southern, western, and central Ukraine. According to the Air Force, 139 of them were shot down by fire weapons, and 127 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the Russian attack. The Air Force reports hits in 22 locations, as well as downed cruise missiles and strike drones in 15 places. They do not specify where exactly.

On the night of May 25, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones and missiles of various types. As a result, there were deaths and injuries in several regions — Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv.

This is the second night in a row that Russian forces have launched a massive attack on Ukraine. On the night of May 24, the Russians launched 14 “Iskander-M/KN” ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The main target of the enemy attack was Kyiv.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.