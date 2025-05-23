Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles — port worker killed, others injured

On May 23, Russia fired two ballistic missiles at the port infrastructure of Odesa, killing a port worker and wounding eight others.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Four of the injured are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and two more people have minor injuries. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.

The Russian army is attacking the civilian port infrastructure of the Odesa region. On October 6 last year, the Russians attacked a civilian ship under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was in the port, loaded with corn for export. And on October 7, a civilian ship under the flag of Palau was hit. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed. Five more foreign citizens, crew members, were injured.

In September, Russian forces attacked Odesa with an “Iskander-M” missile. Its debris damaged a civilian ship flying the Antiguan flag, and before that, the Russians hit a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea.

On the evening of March 11 of this year, the Russian Federation struck the civilian vessel MJ PINA under the flag of Barbados in the port of Odesa, killing four Syrian citizens.

