Russia attacked a ship with grain for Egypt in the Black Sea

On September 12, Russian troops launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a civilian ship with wheat for Egypt. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, the Russians attacked the cargo immediately after it left Ukrainian territorial waters.
"Ukraine is one of the key global donors of food security. The internal stability and life of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depends on the normal and smooth operation of our export food corridor," said the President of Ukraine.
Zelensky emphasized that the supply of Ukrainian grain to the countries of Africa and the Middle East is critically important.
- On July 17, 2023, Russia informed about its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". While the agreements were in force, ships with Ukrainian grain went to the international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas, and then along the agreed maritime humanitarian corridor to Istanbul. Vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports were inspected by teams that included Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN inspectors. This made it possible to regulate the grain situation in the world.
- Already on July 19, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa and the region, targeting grain and oil terminals. After that, Russia began systematically shelling Ukraineʼs grain infrastructure.