The Russians struck Odesa and damaged a civilian vessel. 4 people were injured

On September 20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa, damaging the cityʼs port and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.

Previously, the city was attacked with an "Iskander-M" missile. Her wreckage also damaged a civilian vessel under the flag of Antigua.

As a result of the attack, four civilians were injured, they are being given the necessary assistance.

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported the explosions in the city around 2:00 p.m. And a few minutes before that, the Air Force warned about the threat of using ballistics from the south.