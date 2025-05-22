Assets of the son of the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Oleksandr Bohuslaev were arrested

The property of Oleksandr Bohuslaev, the son of former “Motor Sich” president Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, has been seized. Together with his father, the man is suspected of embezzling the companyʼs assets.

This is reported by SBU.

The value of the seized property is half a billion hryvnias. These include 62 commercial and residential real estate properties in Ukraine, corporate rights to 18 Ukrainian companies, and shares of two domestic joint-stock companies.

Among the seized assets are helicopter assembly shops, a grinding equipment manufacturing plant, and dozens of “Motor Sich” facilities that the defendants illegally alienated for their own benefit.

According to the investigation, Oleksandr Bohuslaev and his father Vyacheslav illegally acquired a controlling stake in the state-owned enterprise, and then sold it for $650 million.

Bohuslaevʼs case

On October 22, 2022, SBU detained the former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev. He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied aircraft engines for combat helicopters to Russia (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in pre-trial detention. Ukraine has imposed sanctions against him.

SBU later found that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of a Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials with access to the Russian high military command, and complained to them about the strikes on the factory and looting by Russian soldiers. SBU has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.

On May 10, 2023, Schemesʼ journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him on the list for exchange with Russia.

In May 2025, the Security Service and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, together with foreign law enforcement officers, detained Bohuslaevʼs son Oleksandr in Monaco.

